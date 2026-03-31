Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
Domestic policy
- 31 March, 2026
- 08:53
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared a post on her social media accounts regarding March 31 – the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Report informs.
"I honor the bright memory of the genocide victims with deep respect. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs," reads the post.
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