Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
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    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

    Domestic policy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 08:53
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared a post on her social media accounts regarding March 31 – the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Report informs.

    "I honor the bright memory of the genocide victims with deep respect. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs," reads the post.

    Mehriban Aliyeva March 31 - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
    Mehriban Əliyeva 31 Mart – Azərbaycanlıların Soyqırımı Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией в связи с 31 Марта - Днем геноцида азербайджанцев

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