Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Ilham Aliyev shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

    Domestic policy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 08:46
    Ilham Aliyev shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on social media accounts regarding March 31 – Genocide Day of Azerbaijanis

    Report presents the post.

    Ilham Aliyev March 31 - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
    İlham Əliyevin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Azərbaycanlıların Soyqırımı Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией по случаю Дня геноцида азербайджанцев

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