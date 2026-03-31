Ilham Aliyev shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
Domestic policy
- 31 March, 2026
- 08:46
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on social media accounts regarding March 31 – Genocide Day of Azerbaijanis
Report presents the post.
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