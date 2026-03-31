Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Power outages reported in eastern Tehran after US and Israeli strikes

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 09:10
    Power outages reported in eastern Tehran after US and Israeli strikes

    Several areas in the east of Tehran have been left without electricity after air strikes by Israel and the US, Report informs via Tasnim.

    The power outage occurred particularly in the Piruzi district and other eastern districts of the Iranian capital. Utility service companies have already begun work to restore electricity.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Air strikes
    ABŞ və İsrailin hücumlarından sonra Tehranın şərqindəki bir neçə ərazi işıqsız qalıb
    После ударов США и Израиля несколько районов на востоке Тегерана остались без электричества

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