Power outages reported in eastern Tehran after US and Israeli strikes
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 09:10
Several areas in the east of Tehran have been left without electricity after air strikes by Israel and the US, Report informs via Tasnim.
The power outage occurred particularly in the Piruzi district and other eastern districts of the Iranian capital. Utility service companies have already begun work to restore electricity.
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