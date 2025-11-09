Suspect kills Florida sheriff's deputy with his own weapon during traffic stop

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 11:06
    A Florida sheriff's deputy was fatally shot while in the line of duty in a traffic crash-turned-shooting.

    Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, was shot Friday afternoon in the 12200 block of Southwest 128th Street after he responded to a traffic crash and was attacked by a suspect who used Jaramillo's own service weapon.

    Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz on Saturday clarified the attack was "not an ambush."

    She said Jaramillo responded to the "minor" traffic incident and during his preliminary investigation he got into a verbal dispute with a man who was part of the traffic case, that escalated into a physical altercation.

    "[The suspect] fought with our deputy and during that fight he disarmed our deputy of his own service weapon and used it to shoot him multiple times," Cordero-Stutz said.

    Jaramillo was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

    ABŞ-də gənc oğlan şerifin müavinini xidməti silahı ilə güllələyərək öldürüb
    В США 21-летний парень застрелил помощника шерифа его же табельным оружием

