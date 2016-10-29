 Top
    Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States postponed

    Kirgizstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs told they will agree a new schedule with member states

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The sixth Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan Republic, Bishkek by the year end postponed to unknown date.

    Report informs, Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press service announced.

    MFA stated that they will agree a new schedule of the summit with member states.

    Notably, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are represented in Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. The fifth summit of the council was held in September of 2015 in capital of Kazakhstanç Astana. 

