Suicide bombing targeting ruling party lawmaker kills 7 in Pakistan

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber blew himself up at the election office of a ruling party lawmaker, killing seven people and wounding 13 others in central Pakistan on Wednesday, Report informs referring to foreign media, police said.

Amjad Khosa wasn't present at his election office in Taunsa city at the time of the blast, senior police officer Mubashar Mekan told reporters.

"Our investigations concluded that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, who was on foot," he said.

Mekan said it was unclear who orchestrated the attack, but suspicion fell on the Pakistani Taliban, who have previously claimed similar attacks across the country. The latest attack came two months after a pair of suicide bombers detonated their explosives in the hometown of anti-Taliban provincial minister Shuja Khanzada, killing him and 17 others.

Khosa condemned the blast, saying it was an act of terrorism. "My close friends are among the dead and injured," he told state-run Pakistan Television.