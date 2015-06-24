Somali: suicide attack occurred near Turkish Embassy - UPDATED

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people have been killed, seven wounded by a car bomb targeting military vehicle near the Turkish embassy in Somali capital.

Report informs citing foreign media, a loud explosion followed by gunfire was heard near the Turkish embassy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the cause of the explosion was not specified, while reports on social media claimed it could potentially be a suicide attack near the embassy.

"A suicide bomber rammed his car into the pickup truck and there were casualties," said security official Abdi Dahir. "There was a heavy explosion."

One witness said they had seen two dead bodies following the attack, which took place near the embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

No detailed information was given yet.