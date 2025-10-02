Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Starmer emphasizes need to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:09
    Starmer emphasizes need to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer today stated the need to continue supporting Ukraine in countering Russia, Report informs.

    Starmer made the statement during a panel discussion at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen.

    According to him, this is a fight not only for Ukraine's sovereignty but also for the values and freedoms of all Europe.

    He noted that the work of the "coalition of the willing," security guarantees, and efforts to ensure a fair and long-term peace agreement remain priorities, but do not mean the end of support for Ukraine.

    "This means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position. And this includes strengthening air defense, measures against long-range and unmanned aircraft, as well as work on reparation credit regarding Russian assets," he said.

    Starmer also emphasized the need to further strengthen NATO and continue economic pressure on Russia through sanctions, especially in the energy sector and on the "shadow fleet."

