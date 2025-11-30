Staff of France Televisions evacuated over explosion threat
- 30 November, 2025
- 10:08
The employees of France's state broadcasting company France Televisions have been evacuated over reports of a bomb planted in the building, the France Info TV channel, which is part of the group, said, Report informs via TASS.
The broadcasting of the company's channels and stations was interrupted. The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. A siren was heard on the air of the France Info TV channel.
"We have to interrupt the broadcast," said the host of the evening newscast.
A police squad and dog handlers went to the place.
A few days ago, a similar incident occurred on the BFMTV channel. At that time, no explosive devices were found.
