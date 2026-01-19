South Korea, Italy agree to deepen AI, defence cooperation

South Korea and Italy agreed Monday to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, space and the defence industry, pledging to confront "global challenges" at a bilateral summit in Seoul, Report informs via AFP.

President Lee Jae Myung hosted Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the summit at his office in the first visit by an Italian leader to South Korea in almost two decades.

Speaking alongside the far-right leader following their meeting, Lee said the two countries would "further expand the horizons of cooperation into advanced industries such as artificial intelligence, space, and aviation".

"In addition, we will pursue complementary cooperation in the defence industry based on each side's strengths," Lee added.