South Korea in talks with Japan to hold summit at APEC

South Korea is in working-level talks with Japan to hold a bilateral summit between the two countries, Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for Korea's presidential office, told a press briefing on October 21, Report informs via Reuters.

The potential meeting could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled for the end of October in South Korea, Kang said.

In Tokyo, hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday.