South Korea in talks with Japan to hold summit at APEC
Other countries
- 21 October, 2025
- 15:31
South Korea is in working-level talks with Japan to hold a bilateral summit between the two countries, Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for Korea's presidential office, told a press briefing on October 21, Report informs via Reuters.
The potential meeting could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled for the end of October in South Korea, Kang said.
In Tokyo, hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday.
Latest News
16:50
Azerbaijan strengthening business ties with Latvia, Estonia and FinlandOther
16:44
Finland interested in co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energyEnergy
16:39
Türkiye, Kuwait sign four cooperation agreementsRegion
16:34
Photo
Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents exchanged - UPDATEDForeign policy
16:31
Edgars Skuja: Latvia has something to offer for development of green technologies in Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVEEnergy
16:30
Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Ismayilov joins OECD BEPS expert groupBusiness
16:29
Latvian companies interested in expanding Zangazur Corridor to Baltic Sea ports - EXCLUSIVEInfrastructure
16:15
Photo
Astana hosts second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council - UPDATEDForeign policy
15:57