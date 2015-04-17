South Africa apologizes for anti-immigrant violence

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ South Africa on Friday apologized to African countries and the international community for a recent spate of attacks on foreign migrants in the mineral-rich country.

"It is… with a deep sense of pain and regret that we, as the South African government, humble ourselves and express our heartfelt apologies to the African continent – and indeed the international community at large – for these unwarranted developments," International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said in an address to African diplomats in Pretoria.

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, the minister said her government views the anti-immigrant attacks as "criminal" offences that would not be tolerated.

"South Africa is a constitutional democracy governed by laws. Everyone working and living in the country must obey its laws in their totality," she said.

"The South African government will enforce the laws of the country and will not hesitate to act against criminal activity or those found to incite violence," she added.

South Africa has seen increasing anti-immigrant violence that has mostly targeted migrants from elsewhere in Africa.

The violence began last week in the coastal city of Durban, where mobs descended on the homes and shops of foreign migrants, accusing them of stealing jobs, committing crimes and putting a burden on social services.

Six people have died so far in the violence.

The bloody incidents have forced some people from Malawi and Mozambique to leave South Africa after their governments hired buses to bring them back to their home countries.