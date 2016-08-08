Son of Kansas legislator dies after accident on world's highest water slide

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The 10-year-old son of a Kansas state legislator was killed when a ride on the world's tallest water slide turned deadly.

Report informs citing Fox, Caleb Thomas Schwab was the son of Scott Schwab and his wife, Michele, who issued a statement Sunday night.

According to the park's website the slide required two to three riders to be strapped in a raft with a total weight between 400 and 500 pounds.

The raft then "will slide down a jaw-dropping 168 foot 7 inch structure, only to be blasted back up a second massive hill and then sent down yet another gut wrenching 50 foot drop for the ultimate in water slide thrills," the website said.

After the accident, the park was closed for 2 days due to the investigation process.