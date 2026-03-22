Slovenia to investigate Petrol over fuel supply delays
Other countries
- 22 March, 2026
- 17:59
The Slovenian government has launched an investigation into the company Petrol amid suspicions of deliberate delays in fuel deliveries.
Report informs that the cabinet of ministers issued the directive, citing potential economic crimes and threats to public safety. The Interior Ministry has been tasked with considering whether to refer the matter to law enforcement authorities.
Officials noted that the company has not resolved disruptions in fuel logistics and has been ordered to submit a continuous supply plan to the Ministry of Energy by March 23.
The government also intends to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to review the company's operations.
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