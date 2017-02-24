Six countries deprived of right to vote at UN General Assembly due to debts

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Six countries temporarily deprived of the right of voting at the UN General Assembly for non-payment of membership dues.

Report informs citing the DW, this is stated in the UN report released on February 24.

The main debtor is Venezuela, which will be able to take part in the vote, only by paying $ 24 million. The other five countries that are deprived of voting rights until the end of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, i.e. until the fall of 2017, is Cape Verde, Libya, Papua New Guinea, Sudan and Vanuatu.

Debtor countries will return the right to vote if they pay the debt at least two years. This was stated in late January, the new UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres. The annual contributions are calculated for each country individually.