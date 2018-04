Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Health of the first Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew has deteriorated.

Report informs, referring to Reuters, the information about this issued by Office of the Prime Minister.

On February 5, 91-year-old Lee Kuan Yew was hospitalized for pneumonia treatment.

Lee Kuan Yew called the "father" of Singapore. During his governance Singapore began its rapid economic development and became one of the most developed country.