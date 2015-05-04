Shooting occurred at exhibition of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in US

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Skirmish occurred at the exhibition center in the US city of Garland (Texas), where an action on the protection of freedom of expression carried out and in particular, showed a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad.

Report informs, it was reported by police to journalists of Associated Press agency on Sunday.

As police told reporters of US television CBS, two men opened fire killed, one security guard was wounded in the leg.

The cause of the incident is unknown, it is not specified whether it is related to the exhibition.