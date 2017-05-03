 Top
    Shooting near primary school in Athens: 1 dead, 1 injured

    The cchool closed following the incident

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ One person dead, one injured as a result of shooting near primary school in Athens, Greece.

    Report informs, Associated Press quotes local police.

    Police in Greece say gunmen killed a man outside a primary school near Athens as parents were still dropping off their children.

    School was closed following the incident.

    Police say the incident may be linked to rivalry between extortion gangs in the area.

    Woman among the bystanders was injured and taken to a nearby state hospital.

