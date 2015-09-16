Shooting leave 1 dead, 7 hurt in Kansas City, U.S.

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Police said a shooting and crash killed one person and injured seven others, including 6 children late Tuesday in Kansas City, Report informs citing foreign media.

That car kept going after the shooting and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver and injuring six children. Information about the extent of the children's injuries was not immediately available.

After a chase that extended throughout the city, police said they have taken someone into custody near 18th Street and Jackson Avenue.

That man's name has not been released.

The name of the woman who died in the crash has not been released, but a relative told that, she was 27 years old and the mother of the six children.