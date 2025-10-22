Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Other countries
    22 October, 2025
    17:01
    Several Ukrainians of Azerbaijani descent affected by Russian airstrikes on Kyiv

    Several Ukrainians of Azerbaijani descent were affected by Russian airstrikes on Kyiv early on October 22, Report informs.

    The attacks, involving drones and missiles, struck the Darnytskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, causing significant destruction.

    Some of the damaged buildings in the district included apartments belonging to people of Azerbaijani origin. Fortunately, they were not at home during the strikes.

    According to Kyiv's military administration, as of midday, 26 people were reported injured, 3 killed, and 10 missing.

