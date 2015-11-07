Several European countries urged not to travel to Sharm el-Sheikh

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Denmark, Norway and Finland have joined several countries in telling their citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Egypt's resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Norway's Foreign Ministry said Saturday, November 7, it also urged people already in Sharm el-Sheik not to travel further around the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt is fighting an Islamic insurgency. Finland made a similar recommendation. Danish Foreign Minister Kristian Jensen said Denmark "changed its advisory because of information we got."

Local tourism operators immediately canceled flights to Sharm el-Sheikh.

A Russian Airbus A321-200 crashed 23 minutes after takeoff from the resort on Oct. 31, killing all 224 people on board. U.S. and British officials think the plane may have been blown up by a bomb.