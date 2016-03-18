Senior representative of Saudi Royal House dies

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Abd al-Aziz al-Saud, a son of the second king of Saudi Arabia died at the age of 90 years. Report informs referring to foreign media, the press service of the royal house stated.

He was seriously ill in last years of his life.

Prince Bandar bin Saud was born in 1926 and was the eighth (according to other sources, the tenth) son of Saud bin Abd al-Aziz, who served the royal throne from 1953 to 1964.

At the time of the death Prince Bandar was the most senior representative of the royal house of Saudi Arabia.

Recall that Saudi Arabia still ruled only by sons of the first king, who died in 1953.The current Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef became the first representative of the third generation of princes claiming the throne.