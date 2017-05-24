 Top
    Secretary General: NATO's participation in coalition against ISIS not even discussed

    Stoltenberg: There was no request for NATO's combat role

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The NATO's participation in the coalition against ISIS not even discussed. 

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

    "There was no request for NATO's combat role, NATO's combat role in the coalition against ISIS not being discussed," he said.

    "We in Afghanistan and Iraq and elsewhere, are concentrating on how we train, help and advice. This is what we intend to do in Afghanistan and now with the Iraqi forces first in Jordan and then in Iraq", NATO chief added. 

