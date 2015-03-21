Secretary General: NATO ready to review Ukraine's bid for NATO membership

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ NATO is ready to review Ukraine's bid for membership in the alliance, if the country decides to submit it.Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, this was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Will Ukraine become a member of NATO or not - this is an issue that should be solved by Ukraine, if it decides to submit it.If it submits, we will study its application in the same way as we study the application of any other country, he said.