Saudis and UAE will donate $100 mln to Ivanka Trump’s fund

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will contribute $100 million to the fund for women entrepreneurs and small business owners supported by Ivanka Trump, daughter of the US President.

Report informs with reference to The Washington Post.

According to Trump, her role is to empower women in the US and other countries.

It is noted that the fund, which is being formed at the moment, will be aimed at facilitating the access of women in the Middle East to capital, networks and markets.