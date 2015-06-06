Saudi Arabia-Yemen border: clash occurred with Houthis

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armed clash occurred on Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen. As a result, 4 soldiers of Saudi Arabia were killed.

Report informs referring to Turkish "Anadolu" Agency, the Saudi Arabia's official news agency SPA says.

According to the report, Ansarullah (Houthis) movement with ousted President of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh's forces attacked Jizan region of Saudi Arabia and tens of Husi rebels were killed. Coalition forces provided air support to prevent the attack.

In addition, the coalition forces carried out the air strikes to weapons depots in Yemen's capital in response, powerful explosion was heard in Sanaa.