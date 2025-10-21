Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman to visit White House in November

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to meet US President Trump at the White House on Nov. 18, on what will be his first Washington visit of Trump's second term, as the Gulf nation seeks a defense pact with the United States, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News, Report informs.

The crown prince, often referred to by his initials MBS, was last at the White House more than seven years ago, although the two leaders met in May this year during the US president's four-day Middle East trip aimed at bolstering economic ties, ending the Israel/Gaza war, and discussing a possible agreement to end Iran's nuclear program.

At the November White House meeting, they're likely to discuss deals made in May, and military and intelligence sharing between the two countries.

Officials intend to have a signing event when the crown prince is with the US president, but details were still in flux, two sources said.

The Trump administration recently agreed to a defense pact with Qatar, pledging to treat any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the United States and defend it with the US military. The Saudis have indicated they would like to agree to a similar defense pact with the United States.

Trump has been complimentary of Prince Mohammed in their interactions. Saudi Arabia was the first foreign country he visited in 2017, and the Crown Prince was the first foreign leader he telephoned in January 2025.

He has called the Saudi leader "wise beyond his years." And in remarks during one of their meetings in Riyadh in May, Trump called the US-Saudi relationship "a bedrock of security and prosperity."