Sanchez reacts to US plans to exclude Spain from NATO

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has commented on updates about an internal Pentagon letter that allegedly considers possible measures against Spain over its position on the war with Iran, including the option of temporarily suspending the country from NATO, Report informs.

In a statement to journalists on Friday in Nicosia (Cyprus), Sánchez emphasized that Spain's position is based on official documents, not on leaks or internal correspondence.

"We do not work with emails - we work with official documents and positions that, in this case, are formulated by the US government," the prime minister stated.

He added that Madrid's position does not mean a break with NATO or its allies.

"Madrid remains committed to the Atlantic Alliance but rejects the interpretation under which this loyalty automatically means support for military operations that the Spanish government considers to be beyond the bounds of international legality," he stressed.

According to previous updates, Washington is examining the possibility of temporarily suspending Spain from participation in the North Atlantic Alliance.

It was noted that internal Pentagon email correspondence includes a list of measures that the United States is prepared to employ against bloc partners if it deems their assistance in American operations during the confrontation with Iran to be unsatisfactory.