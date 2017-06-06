Russian Su-27 intercepts US Air Force bomber over Baltic Sea

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was deployed to intercept a US B-52 strategic bomber over the Baltic Sea as the American warplane was flying along the Russian border.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

The incident occurred this morning.

"The Su-27 of the Russian Baltic Fleet was deployed in response and shadowed the American aircraft after identifying it, as the bomber was flying in neutral airspace over the Baltic Sea along the border', the ministry said.