    Russian Prosecutor General: Among ISIS members are citizens of 80 countries

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is monitoring financial transfers to the territory of the countries where international terrorist organizations are active, Report informs referring to the TASS, Prosecutor General Yury Chaika said on Tuesday at the 7th regional conference of the International Association of Prosecutors of Central and East Europe and Central Asia.

    "We took under special control financial transfers to the territories where international terrorist organizations are present. The assets of terrorists are being arrested through legal means," Chaika said.

    He noted that the Russian system of fighting against financing terrorism "has received a positive assessment from experts from FATF [Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering] and UN Counter-Terrorism Committee."

    Chaika reminded that Russia’s Supreme Court recognized the Islamic State and Jebhat al-Nusra as terrorist organizations.

