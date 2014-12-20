 Top
    Russian MFA to prepare response to sanctions of US and Canada

    We will deal with taking the appropriate step

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States and Canada should carefully consider the consequences of sanctions they had imposed against Russia over Ukraine crisis, Moscow will prepare response measures, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement today, Report informs. 

    “We recommend Washington and Ottawa to consider consequences of such actions. We will be preparing response measures,” Alexander Lukashevich said, adding that US and Canadian sanctions showed the West was not interested in Ukrainian conflict settlement.

    The US and Canada imposed new sanctions against Russia.

