​Russian-Cuban strategic partnership is unshakable, Russian foreign minister says

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian-Cuban strategic partnership is unshakable. The Cubans will always remember those who helped them in times of trouble, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

Asked whether Cuba was “drifting” away from Russia, Lavrov replied, “I do not think so.”

“The last visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Havana and the recent meeting of the inter-governmental commission for trade and economic cooperation confirmed - and it is quite obvious to us - that our strategic partnership with Cuba is unshakable,” the Russian foreign minister stressed.

Cubans are just like Russians. “They never forget those who was with them in times of trouble and will never put their fundamental interests in deepening strategic partnership at risk,” Lavrov said.

“If other counties want to make friends with Cuba, Cuba and Russia will always be open to it. We will never make friends with anybody at anybody’s expense. We have absolutely no doubt that the Cubans have the same stance,” the Russian foreign minister said,informs Report citing TASS.

“This is a stance of decent and proud people who are reliable,” Lavrov emphasized.