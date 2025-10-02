Russia, Ukraine conduct another prisoner exchange
Other countries
- 02 October, 2025
- 16:34
Russia and Ukraine have conducted another prisoner exchange, Report informs referring to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
It is noted that the exchange was carried out according to the 185-for-185 formula.
It is also reported that 20 civilians were transferred to the Russian side.
The Ministry of Defense says that the exchange took place within the agreements reached in Istanbul on July 23.
