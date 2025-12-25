Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues upgraded 50-manat banknotes into circulation

    Upgraded 50-manat banknotes bearing the signature of Taleh Tahir Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), are issued to circulation on December 25, 2025, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    The signature is depicted on the front side of the banknote in the upper left corner. In addition, the year of issue, "2025," is indicated on the banknote.

    All other design elements and technical specifications of the upgraded 50-manat banknote remain unchanged and are consistent with the banknotes of the same denomination currently in circulation.

    The upgraded 50-manat banknotes will circulate in parallel with the existing banknotes of the same denomination.

    Images of the front and reverse sides of the banknote are attached.

    Azərbaycanda yenilənmiş 50 manatlıq kağız pul nişanları tədavülə buraxılır
    В Азербайджане в обращение вводятся обновленные банкноты номиналом 50 манатов

