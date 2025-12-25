Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues upgraded 50-manat banknotes into circulation
Finance
- 25 December, 2025
- 11:17
Upgraded 50-manat banknotes bearing the signature of Taleh Tahir Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), are issued to circulation on December 25, 2025, Report informs, citing the CBA.
The signature is depicted on the front side of the banknote in the upper left corner. In addition, the year of issue, "2025," is indicated on the banknote.
All other design elements and technical specifications of the upgraded 50-manat banknote remain unchanged and are consistent with the banknotes of the same denomination currently in circulation.
The upgraded 50-manat banknotes will circulate in parallel with the existing banknotes of the same denomination.
Images of the front and reverse sides of the banknote are attached.
Latest News
11:28
Lu Mei: Outgoing year fruitful for Chinese-Azerbaijani relationsOther
11:24
Azerbaijani MFA shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crashForeign policy
11:17
Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues upgraded 50-manat banknotes into circulationFinance
11:11
India's Reliance gets one-month US concession to buy Rosneft oilOther countries
11:03
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crashDomestic policy
10:48
US Department of Justice gets more documents as part of Epstein case filesOther countries
10:37
Brent crude oil prices fall to $62.24 per barrelEnergy
10:32
S&P upgrades SOCAR rating outlook to positiveFinance
10:30