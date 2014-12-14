Russia’s Lavrov, US’ Kerry meeting in Rome

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry are having a meeting, the 17th one in 2014, in Rome. The meeting is being held at the residence of the U.S. ambassador in Italy.

The central item on the agenda is the Middle East settlement, informs Report citing TASS.

U.S. Department of State deputy spokesperson Marie Harf said earlier that the two top diplomats would also discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine.