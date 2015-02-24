Russia intends to impose a tax on Internet

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia plans to introduce a tax on the Internet in the third quarter of this year, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Ministry of Culture of Russia began work on a project of the Federal Law On Amendments to the Civil Code of the Russian Federation in terms of improving the circulation of results of intellectual activity in the information and telecommunications networks.

The department offered to introduce a global license, which will spread to the musical works and phonograms, audiovisual works and books.

Users will enter into contracts with the operator and annually pay 300 rubles in taxes.