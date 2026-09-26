Russia closes tourist staircase amid bear activity

Russia's longest staircase has been closed to visitors due to increased bear activity.

According to Report, citing Lenta.ru, the administration of Krasnoyarsk Krai said the decision was made due to the activity of bears in the area.

The Torgashinsky Staircase, which is 1.2 kilometers long, leads to the mountain ridge of the same name. A sign currently stands at the foot of the staircase advising visitors not to climb the mountain.

Earlier, another bear attack was reported near the settlement of Khara-Shibir in Buryatia.