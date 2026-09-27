Ombudsman makes statement on Remembrance Day

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement on September 27 - Remembrance Day.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Six years have passed since the Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020. That day is not only a significant milestone in the history of the Azerbaijani people, but also holds great importance in addressing the severe humanitarian consequences of the conflict, bringing to justice those who committed war crimes resulting in loss of life, and restoring rights violated for many years.

The Patriotic War became a new phase in the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and violated fundamental rights of people who had been forcibly displaced from their native lands for many years.

Harm to the lives and health of the civilian population, and the destruction of settlements and social infrastructure during the war resulted in serious humanitarian consequences. These events demonstrate once again that the civilian population bears the heaviest burden of armed conflicts, and that the protection of civilians under the international humanitarian law, as well as the safeguarding of their right to life, must remain a constant priority.

During the Patriotic War, the armed forces of Armenia shelled densely populated Azerbaijani settlements, particularly Ganja, Barda, Naftalan, and Tartar, and other cities and districts, using heavy artillery and internationally prohibited long-range missile systems. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries and caused serious damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure, including social, educational, healthcare, religious, and other facilities. These facts were documented in reports prepared by the Azerbaijani Ombudsman during the fact-finding missions carried out at that time.

It is essential to conduct an objective and comprehensive investigation into violations of international law regarding the attacks against the civilian population and civilian objects, and to identify those responsible and hold them accountable in accordance with national legislation and applicable international law. Preventing impunity for those responsible for such acts is crucial for the protection of human rights and the prevention of the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I believe that restoring human rights violated as a result of war and conflict, determining the fate of missing persons, clearing areas contaminated with mines and unexploded remnants of war, and ensuring the safe and dignified return of formerly displaced persons to their native lands are among the key humanitarian priorities of the post-conflict period.

From this standpoint, large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, the return of people to their native lands, and the reliable guarantee of all their fundamental rights make a significant contribution to strengthening peace and sustainable development.

The significant results achieved in advancing the peace agenda, also in finalizing the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia are of particular importance for the future of the region as a whole. This process creates new opportunities for strengthening sustainable and long-term peace, stability, security, and cooperation.

In this regard, sustaining the gains made towards peace and transforming them into lasting peace places a significant responsibility on international organizations, the global community, States, national human rights institutions, and civil society.

September 27 is not merely the day that marked the beginning of large-scale counter-offensive operations that put an end to the policy of aggression, occupation, and provocation pursued against our republic and people for many years. Today has also been etched in memory as a day demonstrating the power of our state, our army, which achieved victory under the leadership of the country's President and Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and our people, who displayed a true example of patriotism even in the most difficult times.

Respectfully honoring the cherished memory of our compatriots who have fallen for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our Motherland, I wish patience for their families and a healthy, prosperous future for war participants and all those affected by the war.

I truly believe that the greatest tribute to the memory of our martyrs is to ensure that future generations live in peace, security, and prosperity, free from war and violence. I wish the legacy and cherished memory left to us by Remembrance Day - a day etched in our history with solemn and honorable memories will bring tranquility to our country and people, solid and lasting peace to our region, a secure life free from war, and progressive development."