Russia closes Polish consulate in Siberia in tit-for-tat move
Other countries
- 27 November, 2025
- 14:39
Russia summoned Poland's ambassador Thursday and announced it would shut Warsaw's consulate in the Siberian city of Irkutsk in retaliation for Poland closing a Russian consulate over accusations of sabotage, Report informs via AFP.
Moscow's Foreign Ministry said the closure of its Gdansk consulate was a "hostile and unjustified step" and said Poland's Irkutsk mission must close by the end of December.
Latest News
15:20
Photo
Video
Mother leopard and her two cubs spotted in Azerbaijan's Zangazur National ParkEcology
15:19
Azerbaijan resumes pepper supplies to GeorgiaBusiness
15:10
BP to start development planning for Karabakh field after seismic studiesEnergy
15:08
Armenia, Israel discuss cooperation opportunitiesRegion
14:49
Azerbaijan begins hazelnut exports to SyriaBusiness
14:39
Russia closes Polish consulate in Siberia in tit-for-tat moveOther countries
14:27
Jordan ready to boost investments in Azerbaijan, looking for reciprocal stepsBusiness
14:22
Azerbaijan boosts gas supply to Türkiye by 4%Energy
14:21