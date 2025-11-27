Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 14:39
    Russia closes Polish consulate in Siberia in tit-for-tat move

    Russia summoned Poland's ambassador Thursday and announced it would shut Warsaw's consulate in the Siberian city of Irkutsk in retaliation for Poland closing a Russian consulate over accusations of sabotage, Report informs via AFP.

    Moscow's Foreign Ministry said the closure of its Gdansk consulate was a "hostile and unjustified step" and said Poland's Irkutsk mission must close by the end of December.

    Rusiya İrkutskdakı Polşa Baş konsulluğunu bağlayır
    Россия закроет генконсульство Польши в Иркутске

