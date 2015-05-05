Royal baby: Queen meets great-granddaughter

Bakı. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Queen has met her new great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte for the first time at Kensington Palace.

Report informs referring the information given by theBBC, the princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, was born on Saturday at London's St Mary's Hospital, weighing 8lbs 3oz (3.7kg).

Kensington Palace revealed on Monday that she had been named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have formally registered the birth of their second child.

The Duke of Cambridge signed the birth register at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, witnessed by a registrar from Westminster Register Office.

The document gives the date and place of Princess Charlotte's birth, and her full name as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.