Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh exceeds 430,000 people

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh exceeded 429,000 in past month".

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokesman Joel Millman from the International Organization for Migration has said.

"300,000 Rohingya Muslims have settled in Bangladesh. The country has received more 74,000 after the events of October 2016 and 429,000 fleeing after violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar in August 25", he added.

Thus, total number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is over 800,000.