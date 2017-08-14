Restaurant attacked by gunmen in Burkina Faso, 17 people killed

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ An attack by gunmen on a Turkish restaurant that began late on Sunday left at least 17 people dead and eight wounded in the capital of Burkina Faso, a West African country that has seen a surge in violence by armed groups over the past few years.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the figure was released early on Monday by Burkina Faso's communications minister Remi Dandjinou.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, which continued into early Monday.

According to witnesses three gunmen opened fire on clients in the street in front of the hotel and restaurant

According to the information from hospital at least one of those killed was a Turkish national.

Notably, in January 2016, 30 people were killed as a result of Al-Qaeda's attack in another cafe and hotel in that street. Back then, terrorists took 170 people as hostages.