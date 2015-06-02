Report: 354 American servicemen and 68 thousand civilians killed in Afghanistan

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Between 2001 and 2014 in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, the victims of the terrorist attacks and armed confrontations were about 354 thousand people.

Report informs referring to Turkish Anadolu Agency, the report of the Institute of International Studies, "Watson" Brown University, entitled "Costs of War (price war) states."

Data covers the period from October 2001 to April 2014. During this time, the total number of dead US soldiers in Afghanistan amounted to 354 people. In Afghanistan, the victims of armed confrontations were about 68 thousand., Pakistan - 82 thousand., Iraq - 204 thousand people. During this time in the territory of the three countries for a total of 6802 civilians were killed, and in other states killed 1,432 American soldiers. Over the past 14 years during war and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan killed 23 000 civilians in Pakistan - 50 thousand, Iraq - 147 thousand civilians. During the period between 2001 and 2014, on duty were killed 344 journalists, 438 humanitarian workers. Most journalistic deaths accounted for by Iraq, as humanitarian workers - at a fraction of Afghanistan.

The report states, the war caused a severe blow to health and education in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq. Material damage from the wars in the last 13 years in the three countries is estimated at 4.4 trillion US dollars.