    Refinery, aircraft plant and oil terminal hit as Ukraine confirms strikes on Russia

    • 29 November, 2025
    • 15:59
    Refinery, aircraft plant and oil terminal hit as Ukraine confirms strikes on Russia

    The Defense Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 29, struck the Afipsky oil refinery, an aircraft repair plant, and a marine oil terminal on the territory of Russia, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    "As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, during the night of November 29, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on several important facilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff reported.

    In the city of Taganrog in Russia's Rostov region, the capacities of the aircraft repair plant Beriev TANTK, where modernization of Tu-95 strategic bombers and A-50 AEW aircraft is carried out, were struck.

    According to preliminary information, a fire broke out in a workshop for repairing Tu-95 aircraft. The results are being clarified.

    The Defense Forces of Ukraine also once again struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia"s Krasnodar region, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

    Explosions were recorded in the target area, followed by a fire at the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

