Putin and Netanyahu discuss settlement of situation in Syria

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed the settlement of the situation in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Kremlin press service.

The telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Israeli side

"The issues of the settlement in Syria, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the results of the referendum in the Kurdish Autonomous Region of Iraq, have been discussed extensively," Kremlin said.