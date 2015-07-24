Putin agrees on destruction of imported foods from sanction states

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow the destruction of foods imported from countries placed under Russian import bans, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said Friday, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"I would like to use this opportunity to ask you and the Russian government to do everything possible in order for us to destroy all the products that are illegally entering the Russian border - right there on the spot," Tkachev said during a ministerial meeting with the the president, noting that currently the law requires all goods be sent back where they were came from.

"Okay. Let's accept the minister's proposal. I am asking the administration and the government to work with lawyers and to come up with the appropriate solutions," Putin responded.