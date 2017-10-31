 Top
    Puigdemont: Catalonia will accept any outcome of December 21 election

    'Catalonia adopted action plan on peaceful movement towards independence'© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ “The government of Catalonia tried to use all capabilities for dialogue with Madrid but after realizing impossibility of that, had to declare the independence.”

    Report informs referring to TASS, Carles Puigdemont sacked by Spain from the position of the head of autonomy said at a press conference in Brussels.

    He said Catalonia adopted action plan “on peaceful movement towards independence, avoiding violence”.

    Puigdemont stressed that Catalan government will accept any outcome of early election on December 21.

