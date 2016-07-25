Protest held in Philadelphia before opening of US Democratic Party convention

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The protest was held in Philadelphia, before the opening of the US Democratic Party convention.

Report informs citing the TASS, the rally was organized by supporters of the independent senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, who lost to Clinton in the primary stage in the struggle for the Democratic nomination.

Several hundred people gathered on the square in front of the city hall, protested against the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.

The National Congress of the US Democratic Party, in which the party candidate for president will be officially elected on July 25 to 28.