    Protection of Honduras president strengthened due to threats to him

    Drug mafia planned the murder of Orlando Hernandez

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Special measures taken by the special services of Honduras in connection with the emerging information about criminal intent to carry out an attack on the country's president Juan Orlando Hernandez.

    Report informs citing Russian TASS, the Chief of the General Staff of the Honduran army, General Freddy Diaz said.

    He confirmed that, Honduran authorities received information about organizing the assassination of Orlando Hernandez, prepared by the drug mafia in September last year. Therefore, according to him protection of president strengthened.

