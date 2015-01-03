 Top
    Prince Andrew sex case claim denied

    Buckingham Palace has denied any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors by Prince Andrew

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/  Buckingham Palace has denied "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors" by Prince Andrew, after he was named in US court papers.

    A woman named him in documents she filed in a Florida court over how prosecutors handled a case against financier Jeffrey Epstein.

    She claims that between 1999 and 2002 she was forced by Epstein to have sex with the prince when she was a minor.

    Report informs citing BBC, the palace said it would not comment in detail on the legal proceedings.

    But a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "This relates to long-standing and ongoing civil proceedings in the United States, to which the Duke of York is not a party.

    "As such we would not comment on the detail. However, for the avoidance of doubt, any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue".

